Chaos every day

The chaotic traffic at two of the most visited tourist spots on Madeira Island makes headlines in JM this Monday.

The report, illustrated on the cover with an aerial photograph that gives an idea of ​​the scale of the problem, addresses the difficulties faced by tourists, industry professionals and the general public in accessing Ribeiro Frio. A similar situation occurs at Pico do Areeiro, where the influx of cars is very intense every day.

Mayor of Santana calls for urgent solution, JM recalls promise of parking that was never fulfilled.

From Jornal Madeira

