Chaos every day

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The chaotic traffic at two of the most visited tourist spots on Madeira Island makes headlines in JM this Monday.

The report, illustrated on the cover with an aerial photograph that gives an idea of ​​the scale of the problem, addresses the difficulties faced by tourists, industry professionals and the general public in accessing Ribeiro Frio. A similar situation occurs at Pico do Areeiro, where the influx of cars is very intense every day.

Mayor of Santana calls for urgent solution, JM recalls promise of parking that was never fulfilled.

From Jornal Madeira

Previous ArticleDiscovery of the world – the beginning of Madeira
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  1. Perhaps it might be a good idea to ban cars from visiting these tourist spots and, if available, only use local buses to allow the people to visit. When my husband and I visited these these spots, we caught the local bus, and walked the rest of the way.

    Reply

    1. Yes, that may be the answer provided that there is a good regular service. Frankly I do not even bother to visit any tourist attractions any more because of the parking etc……such a shame.

      Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy