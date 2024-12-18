Three ships in the Port of Funchal transport more than 9 thousand people

The ships Mein Schiff 7, which arrived this morning, and the Marella Explorer and AIDAblu, which docked yesterday and spent the night in Madeira, are in the Port of Funchal.

“The three ships are carrying a total of 9,400 people, of which 6,990 are passengers”, reveals APRAM – Port Administration of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

Mein Schiff 7 carries 2,841 passengers and 1,000 crew. It will remain in Madeira for 35 hours and leave tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. for La Palma.

The Marella Explorer is making a 37-hour stopover in the region and is carrying 1,882 passengers and 784 crew. It departs at 1:45 p.m. also for La Palma.

The AIDAblu leaves for Fuerteventura this afternoon at 6:00 pm, with 2,267 passengers and 626 crew members, after a 35-hour stopover in Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...