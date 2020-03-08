Madeiran Elisa with the song ‘Medo de Sentir'(‘Fear of Feeling’) is the big winner of the Festival da Canção, on RTP1 and will represent Portugal in the Eurovision Song Festival that will happen in Rotterdam, Holland

Elisa, a native of Ponta do Sol, today became a representative of Portugal, a very proud moment for all.

Célia Pessegueiro, Mayor of Ponta do Sol, congratulated the young woman from the municipality, who won the Song Festival this evening.

“It is a pride for Ponta do Sol, it is a pride for Madeira to see Elisa shine. What a joy to see her represent Portugal,” said the mayor.

See Elisa’s performance after winning the festival: