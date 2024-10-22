IPMA places Madeira under yellow warning due to heavy rain

A little rain and it’s traffic chaos in the Caniço area, all the small roads are jammed up with people trying to get through the jams…

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) issued a yellow warning for the north coast and mountainous regions of Madeira due to heavy rainfall.

The warning is in effect between 6:29 am and 12 noon on Tuesday, October 22.

It will be an unsettled week, especially towards the weekend, with more rain and strong winds forecast. Something to keep an eye on as we more closer to the end of week.

