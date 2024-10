Looks like the Funchal Câmara needs to do some work on the trees, before anymore branches fall.

The fall of some large branches onto the roadway is affecting traffic on Avenida do Infante, in the city of Funchal.

According to JM, the incident did not cause any material damage or affect passers-by.

Traffic is moving slowly, part of the road has been closed off to cars to facilitate the removal of branches, a task that is being carried out by municipal employees.

