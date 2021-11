On the 29th of November, the Autonomous Region of Madeira records the death of two patients, at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, has just informed the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection.

The fatal victims correspond to an 89-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, both with associated comorbidities and residing in RAM.

The Autonomous Region of Madeira accounts to date a total of 103 deaths associated with covid-19.

