Death of 12-year-old child in Madeira sparks wave of consternation

The death of a young girl aged just 12 is causing consternation and indignation, especially among the school community, but not only.

The news of the death was reported by DN-Madeira and was confirmed by JM this Wednesday. The girl was found dead by her mother when she arrived home, and in the same room there was a letter, apparently written by the minor.

Allegations that the child was being bullied at school are generating a wave of reactions and comments on social media. Some are calling for an investigation to be held to determine who is responsible.

From Jornal Madeira

