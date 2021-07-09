The Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection is appealing to those over 30 years of age who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 and who have not yet been contacted for this purpose, to contact the responsible authorities in order to perform the vaccine appointment.

This is yet another alternative to booking the vaccine alongside the contacts that are already being made by the administrative services dedicated to COVID-19 in the Region.

So, starting today, Friday, those interested should contact the numbers 966735365, 969320168 or 969376956.

This looks like a boost to speed up the vaccine program, with the delta variant on the island and its possible fast spread through the population, its wise to get as many people as possible to at least have one injection.