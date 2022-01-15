MASSIVE ACCIDENT CAUSED NO INJURIES BUT CLOSED THE HIGHWAY

The vehicles involved have high material damage.

A road accident in a tunnel on the Via Expresso, in the Funchal-Santa Cruz direction, closed the road for some time. The road accident happened in the Viveiros area, and involved several passenger vehicles and a motorcycle. Amazingly, the accident resulted in no injuries, just a huge scare for everyone involved in the chain crash.

The carriageway was closed as one of the cars was across both lanes. JM knows there were no injuries. Traffic was, however, quite congested in that area.

PSP and Vialitoral were at the scene and took care of the incidents.

