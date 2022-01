A man, allegedly infected with covid-19, spat this morning at a bus stop in the Almirante Reis area, in Funchal.

After the disturbances caused, the PSP was called to the scene and the individual ended up being taken to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça hospital, in an ambulance of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters (BVM).

Subsequently, the Sapadores Firefighters of Funchal were also called to disinfect the bus stop.

Like this: Like Loading...