If this had been a normal working day someobe would have been seriously injured.

Photo from Notícias Madeira.

Part of the balcony of a building located on Rua da Carreira, in Funchal, fell onto the public road this afternoon.

There were no reports of injuries, but some internet users warn that “the outcome could have been different if it had been a weekday, as this is a very busy street”.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were on site and marked the area.

