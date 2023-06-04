EDUARDO JESUS HIGHLIGHTS FRANCE’S “SYNCHRONISM TAKEN TO THE EXTREME”

The regional secretary for Tourism and Culture considered that France made an “extraordinary performance” tonight, as part of its performance in the pyromusical at the Festival do Atlântico. Eduardo Jesus highlighted the “synchronism taken to the extreme” that led to a “big round of applause” at the end.

“This edition of the Festival do Atlântico is going very well. This first weekend fully fulfilled what was planned ”, he said, also alluding to the novelty of, for the first time, associating this festival with the Quinhentista Market.

Afterwards, the official pointed out that the fireworks on weekends – a major feature of the festival – are today “a winning bet”.

He recalled that the initial objective of this event was to increase demand for Madeira in June, and that the bet of the former regional secretary for Tourism, João Carlos Abreu, proved to be right.

“This festival has been making this contribution, just compare the occupancy rates before and after its existence”, he said.

Now consolidated, the festival is “another reason for attraction, but also a moment of great celebration for Madeirans, particularly this year, “after two years of deprivation” because of the pandemic, he said.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...