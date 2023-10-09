DUST CLOUD IS EXPECTED TO PERSIST THROUGHOUT THE WEEK

The dust cloud, coming from the Sahara desert, which is crossing Europe, is expected to concentrate more intensely over the region throughout today and tomorrow, and could continue throughout the week, as announced by Victor Prior , director of the Funchal Meteorological Observatory of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, speaking to JM.

Regarding temperatures, the person in charge indicated that the forecasts should remain the same until at least Sunday, with maximum temperatures in the order of 32.ºC and minimum temperatures at 22.ºC. Still in this regard, he highlighted that today, taking the last few days as a reference point, the highest minimum temperature was recorded, with the thermometer reading 25.2ºC in the municipality of Funchal.

Starting next week, there is a forecast of some rain and a decrease in temperatures.

From Jornal Madeira

