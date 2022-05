Authorities, friends and family look for Nélson Fernandes, who has been unreachable since early afternoon.

The Public Security Police (PSP) is also already on the ground looking for Nélson Fernandes, 36, who has been unseen and uncontactable since early this afternoon. Brother Diamantino Fernandes asks anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact the nearest PSP police station or via phones 964652872 and 966295351.

From Jornal Madeira

