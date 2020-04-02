Right now, many people are in the Port of Funchal, far from their homes, as is not permitted by the current State of Emergency.

The JM knows that the Port of Funchal is being invaded by many people, who are looking for the space there to perform their physical exercise permitted by the Law of the State of Emergency.

At the site, people circulate accompanied by their animals, others on bicycles and still others just run. As usual, there are now too many people and clearly breaking the mandatory quarantine.

From JM