The Judicial Police are investigating the origin of the fire that broke out this Sunday on the Madalena do Mar escarpment.

The Public Security Police were called to the scene, but as doubts arose about a possible arson, they alerted the PJ, which is responsible for investigating crimes of this nature.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol, the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and the helicopter of the Regional Civil Protection Service are on site.

From Diário Notícias

