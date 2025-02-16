Heavy rain leaves Madeira under orange warning

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has just issued an orange warning for rain in Madeira.

The warning is in force between 6 pm and 9 pm tomorrow, Monday, and covers the South Coast of Madeira and the Mountainous Regions.

The rain may be accompanied by thunder.

A yellow warning has also been issued for winds, which could reach 80 km/h on the North Coast and Porto Santo, 90 km/h on the South Coast and 110 km/h in the Mountainous Regions. This warning is in force between 3 pm today and 12 pm on Tuesday. On the South Coast the wind warning is in force between 3 pm tomorrow and midnight on Tuesday.

The IPMA also issued a yellow warning for rough seas between 9 pm tomorrow and 3 am on Tuesday for the North Coast (northwest waves) and Porto Santo (northwest waves) and a yellow warning for the South Coast between 9 pm tomorrow and 6 am on Wednesday.

It should be noted that the warning rises to orange between 3 am on Tuesday and midnight on Wednesday, as waves could reach six to eight meters on the North Coast and in Porto Santo.

The yellow warning will then return to effect for the North Coast and Porto Santo between midnight and 12 noon on Wednesday, with waves from the Northwest that could reach five meters in height.

The Port Authority of Funchal recommends to the entire maritime community and the general population the precautions to be taken, both when preparing to go to sea and when at sea or in coastal areas.

From Diário Notícias

