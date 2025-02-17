Bad weather leads Civil Protection to recommend ten measures to the population of Madeira

Given the worsening weather conditions forecast for tomorrow in Madeira, with precipitation, sometimes heavy and persistent, increased winds and rough seas, the Regional Civil Protection Service issued a note tonight warning that “the possible impact of the expected effects can be minimized, especially through the adoption of appropriate behavior”.

In particular for areas that have been more vulnerable in past storms, that entity recommends the adoption of the main preventive measures for these situations, namely:

• Ensure that rainwater drainage systems are unblocked and that inert materials and other objects that could be dragged or create obstacles to the free flow of water are removed;

• Ensure adequate fixing of loose structures, namely scaffolding, placards and other suspended structures;

• Take special care when walking and staying near wooded areas, being aware of the possibility of branches and trees falling due to stronger winds;

• Take special care when traveling along the coastline and areas historically more vulnerable to coastal flooding, avoiding traveling and staying in these areas;

• Adapt behavior and activities to the expected weather situation, avoiding travel to affected areas or unnecessary movements;

• Adopt defensive driving, reducing speed and paying special attention to the possible formation of sheets of water on roads;

• Do not cross flooded areas, to prevent people or vehicles from being dragged into holes in the pavement or open sewage tanks;

• Do not walk through areas with dilapidated buildings, due to the risk of collapse;

• Special care in mountainous areas, exposed slopes and coastal areas;

• Pay attention to weather information and instructions from Civil Protection and Security Forces.

According to information from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), associated with the approach and

passage of an active and well-defined cold frontal surface, precipitation and thunderstorms are expected, with periods of locally heavy rain or showers, especially on the southern slopes and mountainous regions, with the period of greatest intensity expected to be between 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm tomorrow, Monday, with weather warnings remaining in effect until at least 11:59 pm.

The wind is expected to increase in intensity from mid-afternoon tomorrow (Monday), blowing from the southwest, with gusts of up to 90 km/h, most likely at the extremes of Madeira Island, and up to 110 km/h in the mountainous regions. At the end of the day, it will begin to gradually turn to the northwest, but will maintain its intensity until the end of Tuesday morning.

Waves from the west/northwest are expected on the north coast and on the island of Porto Santo with significant heights of 5 to 6 meters and a peak period of around 17 seconds (high energy) from Monday night to Tuesday. It should be noted that the southwest part of the island of Madeira is expected to have significant heights of around 5 meters, with maximum heights that may reach 9 meters. A gradual decrease in sea agitation is expected from Wednesday onwards.

Stay safe all.

Like this: Like Loading...