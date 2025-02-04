4.7 Earthquake in Lisbon without personal or material damage so far

The National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC) indicated that the earthquake felt today in the Lisbon region has not resulted in any personal or material damage so far (around 1:50 pm).
“There is no record of personal or material damage to date”, says ANEPC in a post on social media.
ANEPC reports that “today, at 13:24 (local time), an earthquake measuring 4.7 (Richter) was recorded at the stations of the Continent Seismic Network, with its epicentre located west of Seixal” in the district of Setúbal.