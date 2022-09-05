Madeira invests 60 thousand euros per month to ensure cereal stock

The Regional Government of Madeira, through the regional secretariats for the Economy and Finance, presented, this morning, the strategy to ensure the supply of cereals, which, in this last quarter of 2022, will invest 60 thousand euros per month to guarantee that there is no shortage of cereals for regional production, particularly in the bakery sector.

The regional secretary for the Economy, Rui Barreto, said that imports of these products have increased by around 55%. The objective is that Madeira does not become dependent on the markets, taking into account that two of the largest exporters (Russia and Ukraine) have reduced shipments by 30% and that it guarantees at least two months of supply to the markets.

This strategy recovers an old reserve contract, which was always aimed at mitigating the risks of the outermost regions. This strategy will last for one year.

