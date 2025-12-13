Will Ronaldo join the cast of Fast & Furious?

Actor Vin Diesel posted a photo on his official Instagram page with Cristiano Ronaldo, suggesting in the caption that the Madeira-born star could be part of the next “Fast & Furious” movie.

“Everyone asked if he would be part of the [Fast] Furious mythology,” wrote Vin Diesel. “I have to tell you that he’s a serious guy” and that “we wrote a role for him,” the actor concludes, tagging Cristiano’s official page.

The post has nearly two million likes and over 11,000 comments, many approving of the partnership, including actress Daniela Melchior.

It should be noted that the Portuguese actress was part of the cast of Fast X and was the first national actress to be part of this successful saga.

The Portuguese national team’s captain’s passion for high-performance cars is longstanding and constantly evolving.

