Depression Emilia has caused 307 incidents in Madeira up to 8 PM.

Up to 8 pm this Saturday, December 13th, 307 incidents associated with the adverse weather conditions caused by Depression Emília were recorded, reveals the Regional Civil Protection Service in its usual report.

According to the data provided, most incidents were related to fallen trees (185), followed by fallen power lines (37) and fallen building parts (26). Mass movements, preventive risk reduction actions, hazard signage, fallen temporary structures, and removal of items at risk of falling were also recorded.

To respond to the incidents, 673 personnel and 321 technical resources were deployed. The most affected municipalities were Funchal, with 107 incidents, Santa Cruz (67) and Machico (43), followed by Calheta, Ribeira Brava and Câmara de Lobos. Incidents were also recorded in Santana, Ponta do Sol, Porto Santo, Porto Moniz and São Vicente.

Among the most significant incidents, the Regional Civil Protection points to the collapse of a roof on a house in Santa Cruz, which required the relocation of a person by the Municipal Civil Protection Service. According to available information, all situations were promptly resolved at the municipal level, with no record of unresolved incidents to date.

