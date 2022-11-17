Tourist falls almost 30 metres

A foreign woman suffered an approximate fall of 30 metres, this Wednesday afternoon, when walking the Levada dos Cedros, in Fanal (PR14).

The alert was given to the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz, who managed to rescue the victim after about five hours.

The tourist, about 60 years old, was approximately 1 hour from the main road and, despite being conscious, she had several bruises, abrasions and a suspected fracture in her arm.

She was immobilized on a hard surface and transported by ambulance to Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, accompanied by the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR).

Accompanying this rescue was also a Forest Police.

From Diário Notícias

