The revelation was made by the Secretary of State for Finance to Antena 1 and Jornal de Negócios.

João Nuno Mendes guaranteed that TAP will be sold in the first half of 2024, explaining that the Government’s intention is to complete the privatization process in the first six months of next year.

The Secretary of State for Finance justifies the delay with the financial assessments, adding that they should be completed by the end of August.

“The objective will be to enhance the value of the company throughout the process. We believe that it is a capitalised TAP, that makes a lot of difference in privatisations”, he said, admitting that a Portuguese buyer may be at stake.

From Jornal Madeira

