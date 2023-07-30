BODY RESCUE OPERATION IS VERY COMPLEX

The rescue operation is under way for the two young people who suffered a violent car accident at the Ribeira farm, in Achadas da Cruz.

The seriously injured man was rescued by the recovered rescuer from the Civil Protection Helicopter. At this moment, the operation to rescue the bodies that are in the vehicle, which is between 180 and 200 meters from the road, is taking place.

EMANUEL CÂMARA ASKS FOR RESPECT FOR FAMILIES.

Deeply shocked. So is the Mayor of Porto Moniz who, contacted by JM, addresses the deepest condolences to the families of the two young people who died today in a fall from a 180-metre ravine in Achadas da Cruz.

To the boy who survived, Emanuel Câmara wishes a speedy recovery.

The mayor asks for respect and appeals not to make value judgments about the tragic accident that killed two of the young people who were on their way to Ponta do Pargo. “Only those who have children know the pain of losing them”, said the mayor of Porto Moniz.

