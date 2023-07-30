CAR CRASH INTO RAVINE KILLS TWO YOUTHS IN ACHADAS DA CRUZ

Two youths died and one is seriously injured after falling 180 meters in Achadas da Cruz. The two fatal victims are still inside the vehicle.

information given a moment ago by the president of the Regional Civil Protection Service, who also adds that the injured person is serious, although conscious and already on his way to the hospital dr. Nélio Mendonça, after being transported by helicopter.

According to António Nunes, the helicopter may have to return to participate in the release of the mortal victims, who are more or less the same age as the seriously injured young man (19 years old)

From Jornal Madeira

