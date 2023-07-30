One of the victims of the crash at Achadas da Cruz released

One of the occupants of the vehicle that skidded and fell from a ravine of more than 100 meters, this morning, in the Achadas Cruz area, has already been rescued alive. The severity of the injuries could not yet be determined.

As far as it was possible to ascertain, the victim is being transported by helicopter to the Regional Civil Protection Service, where he will later be taken to a hospital.

To DIÁRIO, the president of the Parish Council of Achadas da Cruz, António Correia, who is at the scene, confirmed that the vehicle was carrying three young people.

The accident happened around 7 am and there is an air force and three fire brigades at the scene.

From Diário Notícias

