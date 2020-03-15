After yesterday, in Madeira, many people have joined the window of their houses and apartments to thank the work of the health professionals who treat patients with Covid-19, behold, the movement was repeated again, at 10 pm this Sunday, all over the island.

In Caminho do Pilar, in the Madeiran capital, there were even those who starred in a unique moment that was recorded on video by a resident. Using a trumpet, a man played the national anthem, drawing much applause from the many who witnessed such a tribute.

It is recalled that this initiative was called on social networks in Spain, through messages asking citizens to be at their windows and balconies, on Saturday, at 10 pm to “applaud health professionals”.