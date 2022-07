As Jornal Madeira reported this morning, the city dawned with several dead pigeons in the streets. An unusual case whose origin is unknown for now.

But there are also dead ducks in the streams, as the photos in this news show.

In this case, the scenario takes place on the Bazar do Povo bridge. A team from the Sapadores Firefighters is at the scene for the respective rescue.

From Jornal Madeira

Let’s hope they find out was who or what is responsible.

Like this: Like Loading...