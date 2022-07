This couple met on a plane that had broken down in China, fell in love and decided to sell everything and travel the world.

A great video from Madeira, but not the best start as they lost their drone at Pico do Areeiro on the very first morning. This should be a note to all, as the radar seems to block drones, and many people lose or damage their drones here…

But now enjoy the video, very well put together with amazing editing, and look at that stunning sunrise.

