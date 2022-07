Four F16s from Esquadra 201 Falcões, from the Portuguese Air Force, flew over Funchal this afternoon, in a gesture of tribute to Madeiran Nuno Freitas.

In practice, it represented the farewell flight of this pilot from Madeira, who was on board one of the aircraft.

Video of fighter jets flying over Funchal, recorded by Bruno Mendes.

