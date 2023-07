As a way of thanking the city of Funchal and all those who sponsor the ‘Fun Holidays’ Project, the Garouta do Calhau Association promotes, for the 18th consecutive year, a ‘Flash Mob’ with 200 children.

The activity will take place on the 25th of July, at 12:30 pm, on the central area on Avenida Arriaga (in front of the Golden Gate).

From Jornal Madeira

