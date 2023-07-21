Wallet found in Funchal

Hi Tobi

I found a wallet earlier belonging to an Ian Martin. (Irish Nationality)

Wallet was found by pier at Funchal Marina at 3.00pm

I did contact his bank for them to contact Ian and gave my number for Ian to contact me.

As Ian has not contacted me (I don’t know if bank contacted him). I have now handed wallet with cards and cash into Police Station in Funchal.

The wallet has his passport in it!

Through members of your group or as a collective (someone may know someone etc) I was hoping this message may reach Ian and he can collect wallet from Funchal Police Station.

Ben Morgan

