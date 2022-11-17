EXERCISE BRINGS TOGETHER SEVERAL DRONES ON THE NORTH COAST OF MADEIRA

Between the 20th and 22nd of November, Madeira will be the stage for the so-called DRONEX 22 exercise, which will bring together several drones on the north coast of the Region, more specifically between Santana and Porto Moniz.

According to the Madeira Operational Command (COM) in a note sent to the editorial office, several scenarios will be simulated for the use of unmanned aerial systems in the collection and sharing of images of the north coast, being the first time that drones of different categories operate simultaneously on the same area.

All the information collected will be sent and processed at the COM Operations Centre, from where the entire exercise will be coordinated, this being the first time that several drones will be used to transmit images to the same location simultaneously.

“The main objective of DRONEX is to test the interoperability of drones from different classes to contribute to a common objective, with the use of eight drones being planned: five from the Madeira Operational Command, two from the 991 Squadron of the Portuguese Air Force and one from the Centro de Information and Military Security”, can be read in the same note.

Four drones from the Regional Agency for the Development of Research, Technology and Innovation (ARDITI) also participate in part of the exercise, to collect images that complement those of the other drones.

The Regional Civil Protection Service, and the Military and Maritime areas of Madeira are also involved in Dronex22.

It should also be noted that, taking advantage of the presence of unmanned aerial systems of various classes, and having as its motto “the flying of drones in Madeira, challenges and opportunities”, a “meeting” will take place on the 20th of November at the facilities of the Operational Command from Madeira.

This moment aims not only at fraternization, but also at the exchange of experiences and knowledge between operators, with a static exhibition of the military drones participating in the exercise and a demonstration of capabilities being planned. The meeting takes place between 10 am and 2 pm.

Like this: Like Loading...