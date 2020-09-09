The Clube de Campismo da Madeira, continuing its program of activities for the current year, will hold another pedestrian trail next Saturday, September 12th.

The route will be as follows: Lombada da Ponta do Sol – Levada do Moinho da Ponta do Sol – Madre da levada – Levada Nova da Ponta do Sol or Zimbreiros – Vale da Ribeira da Tabua – Tabua – Vila da Ribeira Brava. Over a distance of about 15 kilometers, in six hours.

The meeting will take place on Rua 5 de Outubro, next to the Court building, at 8:15 am, and the departure is scheduled for 8:30 am.

The activities organized by the Clube de Campismo da Madeira are open to all interested parties. Anyone who wants to register should contact Heliodoro Gonçalves, at 969591687, Fátima Gonçalves, at 965734310 or Alberto Vieira at 963356392. You can also send an email with the subject: Pedestrian Walk Registration, to: clubecampismomadeira@gmail.com until 12 o’clock next Friday, September 11th.

For registration, it is necessary to indicate the full name, date of birth and telephone contact. These data are necessary to activate the personal accident insurance for each participant.

The previous non-cancellation of the registration, until 6 pm of the day before the activity, requires the payment of the insurance amount.

For any further clarification, you should send a message to: clubecampismomadeira@gmail.com

