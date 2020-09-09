Saccharum, the most hedonistic resort of Savoy Signature located in Calheta, will host a cultural night on September 12th, whose program includes a fun dinner abroad accompanied by several arias of Operas and Operetta.

Adapted to the relaxed and modern atmosphere of Saccharum, this Opera Dinner will present operas with a comic character, as is the case with Rita and her Two Husbands, by the composer Gaetano Donizetti. Carmen, by Georges Bizet, Turandot, by Giacomo Puccini, Viúva Alegre, by Franz Lehár, and the musical My Fair Lady, by George Bernard Shaw, are other well-known themes that complete an ideal evening for lovers of lyrical singing.

Upon arrival, in the Trapiche Bar area, and at the sound of the saxophone, guests are treated to a 7:30 pm welcome drink, followed by dinner, which will feature a three-course menu with names appropriate to the occasion, accompanied by wines Saccharum.

Created by chef Raúl Ferreira, the tasting starts with two starters: Shrimp Trumpet flavored with Lime, Ginger and Mango, and Saffron and Coconut Pavlova, Arugula Salad with Cherry Tomatoes and Guacamole. For the main course, the chef proposes Maestro de Filete de Veal, Pumpkin Puree, Beetroot Chips and Madeira Wine Sauce. Before coffee and a few petit-fours, there is still time to let the dessert shine: Chocolate Opera in Salt Flower, Symphony of Vanilla Ice Cream and Pistachio Praline.

In an unprecedented moment on stage, three lyrical singers will interpret emblematic themes from the world of opera. The two Madeiran artists, Mariana Pimenta (soprano), residing in the Netherlands, and Alberto Sousa (tenor), are joined by Ricardo Panela (baritone), both resident in England. Accompanying it will be Hungarian pianist Anikó Harangi. A cast that is complete with a special guest, actor-director Eduardo Gaspar, who, in parallel with the music, will comment on the development of Donizetti’s opera history, in a lighter and reduced version.

To end this special night in beauty, Saccharum presents an exclusive package with a stay, which includes dinner and one or two nights.

For more information:

• Price: € 49 per person

• Opening hours: 7:30 pm (welcome drink); 8 pm (tasting dinner)

• Opera: 45 minutes long

• Reservations: +351 291 213 547; reservations.saccharum@savoysignature.com

• Dress code: Casual Chic

• Dinner package:

1 night: 188 €

2 nights: 258 €

For More Information Visit https://www.savoysignature.com/saccharumhotel/pt/