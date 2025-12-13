Ryanair flight leaves Madeira Airport runway after storm.

Madeira Airport resumed operations at 7 pm this Saturday, December 13th, after a day with 130 cancellations due to adverse weather conditions.

Ryanair flight FR363 to Dublin ‘inaugurated’ the runway after a day marked by a of cancelled flights. Madeira Aviation Spotting captured the moment, see for yourself.

The flight was scheduled for 6:30 AM, but only took place at 7:16 PM. It was the only aircraft on the runway at Santa Cruz.

Furthermore, all other scheduled flights remain cancelled for today.

