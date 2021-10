A further 20 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in RAM have been reported in the last 24 hours. There are 5 imported cases (4 from Germany and 1 from France) and 15 cases of local transmission.

There are still another 12 recovered, and the Region currently has 120 active cases, of which 25 are imported and 95 are of local transmission.

