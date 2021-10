An individual aged around 50 fell a few moments ago from Ponte do Ribeiro Seco, in Funchal, and ended up dying.

The Firefighters Sapadores from Funchal were called to the scene but they could no longer do anything to save his life.

Meanwhile, the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters Mountain Rescue Team was called in to rescue the body.

The PSP took care of the occurrence.

From Diário Notícias

