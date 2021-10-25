Outbreak of covid-19 at Nazaré Primary School motivates closing of 1st cycle

The 1st Cycle of the Escola da Nazaré, in Funchal, is temporarily closed until the 5th of November, due to an outbreak of covid-19.

According to information from the Regional Secretariat for Education, last Wednesday, October 20, the swimming teacher at that school tested positive for covid-19, which led the school to activate its contingency plan, on Friday (the 22nd), “due to multiple positive tests in students and teachers”.

Indeed, following the positive result of the aforementioned teacher, “as a preventive measure, students from six classes were asked to carry out an antigen test”, explains the guardianship. “These tests resulted in seven more cases in students and one more professor with a positive PCR test”, reveals in a statement.

In this follow-up, the following groups were placed in isolation: 1st A (one positive student); 1st C (two positive students); 2nd A (a positive student); 2nd B (two positive students) and 4th A (one positive student).

“Since an outbreak situation was declared with cases distributed among 5 of the 12 classes, the temporary closure of the 1st Cycle of the Escola da Nazaré, until November 5, was imposed”, justifies the Secretariat.

“Right now, 12 classes, 227 students and 14 teachers are in a situation of isolation”, he adds.

It should be noted that since they operate in separate buildings, the crèche and pre-school remain in operation.

1st cycle students and teaching and non-teaching staff (who will remain in service) will be tested on 30 October at the school’s premises.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...