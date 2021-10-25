Lawn at Estádio do Marítimo remains closed for an indefinite period

Marítimo will continue to play outside their stadium for an indefinite period.

According to what was found, the League Inspection Committee was at the Estádio dos Barreiros this afternoon and, contrary to what would be supposed, did not approve the pitch that has been forbidden to receive games in the I League since the match against FC Porto, played on August 22nd.

It should be noted that the restoration of the turf was handed over to RED since 1 October, whose restoration work seemed to indicate that the reception of Gil Vicente, already scheduled for this Sunday, 31 October, would take place at the Marítimo stadium.

However, a setback in the recovery of the pitch will keep it banned, everything indicating that Marítimo will play again in Choupana, after having already hosted Arouca and Moreirense at the Estádio da Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

