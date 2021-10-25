Coronavirus COVID-19 under the microscope. 3d illustration

Madeira with 11 new cases

The Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) registers today, 25th of October, 11 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, counting 11,979 confirmed cases of covid-19.

According to the bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS), there are 11 cases of local transmission.

There are also 8 more recovered cases to report, for a total of 11,800 recovered covid-19 cases.

To date, the region maintains a total of 76 deaths associated with the disease.

There are 103 active cases, of which 22 are imported cases and 81 are of local transmission.

