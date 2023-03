At the press conference of the Council of Ministers, which this afternoon approved the final set of measures of the ‘More Housing’ programme, Prime Minister António Costa said that the restrictions on Local Accommodation do not apply in the Autonomous Regions.

In addition, it will also not include the 165 municipalities classified as low density and the 73 low density parishes in 200 other municipalities.

Incidentally, this measure will only apply to local accommodation apartments.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...