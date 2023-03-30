Air connections between Madeira and Lisbon for Easter only from 500 euros?

Many Madeirans take advantage of the Easter week to take a few days off and travel. The Portuguese capital is a coveted destination, whether to stay or to connect with other stops. Airfare prices have given what to talk about. After all, how much does it cost for a Madeiran to leave the island for Lisbon during Holy Week?

Diário Notícias have investigated using the Skyscanner digital travel platform, carried out simulations of direct air connections – in economy class -, in order to assess their value on different days and carriers.

Operators with direct links between the two regions include easyJet, Ryanair and TAP. Available are combined trips, between two different airlines, which by the way guarantee passengers attractive prices.

From the 1st to the 8th of April

Departing from Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo this Saturday, April 1st, and returning from Lisbon next Saturday, April 8th, there are trips for all tastes and budgets, from 235 euros to 784 euros.

Excluding combined flights, leaving departures and return trips on the same airline, Ryanair is the carrier that presents the cheapest trips, from 235 euros round trip. EasyJet follows with connections from 279 euros. TAP, as usual, offers the highest prices, from 355 euros.

From the 3rd to the 10th of April

If the departure from the island of Madeira takes place on Monday, April 3rd, with the return from the Portuguese capital on April 10th, prices suffer a slight change.

Again, the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is the one that offers the lowest prices, from 184 euros.

In second place is easyJet with round trips between Madeira and Lisbon from 377 euros. Last is Transportadora Aérea Portuguesa with connections from 432 euros.

From the 6th to the 10th of April

Closing the circle, searching for a weekend ‘getaway’, departing from Santa Cruz airport on Holy Thursday and returning from Lisbon on Monday, April 10th, the values ​​are more ‘appealing’ .

For a five-day trip, Ryanair makes the connection for prices from 217 euros, followed by TAP with flights from 381 euros and easyJet with offers from 389 euros.

The DIARY took into account the various available flight schedules and the values ​​shown correspond to economy class without hold luggage.

Passengers residing in the Autonomous Region of Madeira are entitled to the Social Mobility Subsidy , which provides for the contribution of the final cost of travel between the Portuguese mainland from 86 euros (equal residents) and 65 euros (displaced students) for air tickets up to the maximum amount of 400 euros.

