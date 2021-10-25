Music and Wine at Quinta da Paz

Enjoy a magical evening at Quinta da Paz, where music, nature, fine wine and delicious snacks combine to offer you a great end to your day.

Includes:

– Concert

– 1 Welcome drink

– 2 Drinks (Wine, Beer, Juice)

– Snacks (Tapas)

– 1 Traditional Soup

– 1 Dessert

The venue is a traditional Madeiran house, built more than one hundred years ago and surrounded by beautiful gardens. Quinta da Paz is a traditional house from 1905 located at Santo da Serra near the golf course: https://goo.gl/maps/UbHS59huyJEq6Vyd8.

Price 30€

Save 10% by mentioning my blog or the discount code MIN10

Like this: Like Loading...