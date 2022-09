The IPMA seismographs registered another earthquake last night relatively close to the one of the previous dawn, to the Southeast of the Desertas Islands.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, the second earthquake in less than 24 hours occurred at 10:07 pm on the night of September 4, with a magnitude of 1.5 on the Richter scale, occurring at a depth of 5 km.

From Diário Notícias

