SCOOTER PARKING REMOVED IN PRIVATE AREA OF ​​BUILDING IN FUNCHAL AFTER COMPLAINTS

After several complaints made by residents, promptly reported by JM, the scooter parking, installed in that private area of ​​the Centromar building, in Funchal, ended up being removed.

According to our newspaper, a resident asked the company that manages the condominium for explanations, in writing, due to the fact that the owners had not been consulted in advance.

Already today, the same resident reported the removal of the respective scooters from that location, although she did not receive a response to her request for clarification.

“It seems clear to me that “the manager of the scooters” did not ask permission from those entitled, since Friday, to have placed this area as an “official parking lot”. Everything disappeared: seal of “official parking”, scooters and of course, the geolocation in the application”, clarified the resident.

No idea who is in charge of these scooters, but I really can’t see them lasting long in Funchal. I would say Porto Santo whold be a perfect place for them, but you only have a limited season there.

