‘MSC Magnifica’ will embark and disembark in Funchal

Between September and November 2022, “MSC Cruises will give Portuguese passengers the possibility to embark and/or disembark in Funchal for six all-inclusive itineraries aboard the ‘MSC Magnifica’, on an unforgettable holiday in the Western Mediterranean”, announces the company. of cruises.

“On board the ‘MSC Magnifica’ it will be possible to take two 11-night cruises departing from the capital of Madeira, on 22 September and 3 October, with stops in Malaga, Marseille, Genoa, Barcelona, ​​Casablanca and Santa Cruz de Tenerife before return to Funchal again”, he explains.

“Also departing Funchal, on the 14th of October, the ‘MSC Magnifica’ will carry out a 9-night itinerary that will pass through Malaga, Marseille, Genoa and Barcelona, ​​disembarking in Funchal”, he adds.

“For those who want to opt for a longer cruise of 13 nights, departing and arriving in Funchal, the ‘MSC Magnifica’ will pass through destinations such as Tanger, Malaga, Marseille, Genoa, Barcelona, ​​Casablanca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Arrecife of Lanzarote”.

And “for a 5-night mini-cruise, the ‘MSC Magnifica’ will make another itinerary departing from Funchal on the 5th of November and which will allow passengers to visit Malaga, Marseille and Genoa”. Departing from the latter port, “passengers can opt for a six-night itinerary that will stop in Barcelona, ​​Casablanca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, before disembarking in Funchal, on the 22nd of September”.

Thus, the ship has scheduled calls at the Port of Funchal for the 22nd of September, 3rd, 14th and 23rd of October and on the 5th and 27th of November.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...