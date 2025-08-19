CHEGA reports alleged scams at Lisbon, Porto and Faro airports

Francisco Gomes, a member of the CHEGA party elected to the National Assembly, issued a press release denouncing “alleged organized scams allegedly taking place, primarily, at the airports of Lisbon, Porto, and Faro.” According to the parliamentarian, “Gypsy citizens have been painting private vehicles with colors similar to those of taxis and posing as drivers, deceiving tourists recently arrived in the country.”

According to the deputy, “once inside the vehicles and already en route, passengers are surprised by assaults carried out using bladed weapons and, in some cases, firearms.” Francisco Gomes points out that “there are reports of individuals even boasting about their crimes on social media, posting photographs of the victims, including foreign couples, to supposedly show off the results of their actions.”

Francisco Gomes also revealed that, “when confronted by legitimate taxi drivers, organized groups respond with violence.” According to the parliamentarian, “several episodes of physical aggression and retaliation against taxi drivers have already been recorded in various parts of major cities, including attacks with stones, heavy objects, and bladed weapons.”

“The state’s inaction in the face of this type of crime is an affront and creates the idea that there is a group of people who do not have to obey the law. We demand the intervention of security forces to stop the violence, protect tourists, and ensure that the law is not replaced by fear and anarchy,” he added.

For the MP, “the lack of a firm response from the authorities only encourages the aggressors to repeat and expand these practices,” which, in his view, “are already damaging confidence in the tourism sector and Portugal’s reputation.”

From Diário Notícias

