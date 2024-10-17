Large landslide closes Estrada dos Anjos in Ponta do Sol

A “large landslide” this afternoon on Estrada dos Anjos, in Ponta do Sol, caused the closure of this road.

According to what was possible to ascertain, there are no injuries to report.

Meanwhile, the Ponta do Sol Council, through the Municipal Civil Protection Service, has already announced that Estrada dos Anjos will be “closed to assess its safety and integrity”.

From Diário Notícias

Instead of talking out their backsides every time a rockfall happens, they should get this road sorted out once and for all, as they talk about it it all the time, and for years, and have done nothing about it. It’s a disgrace that another tourist hot-spot is closed off, like Cristo Rei, and other places as they spend and pocket the money where it’s not needed. Don’t forget the state of the health centers in these villages also.

